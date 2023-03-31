 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits 'skiing' reminds him of Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Prince Harry admits he misses his mother, Princess Diana, every time he goes skiing.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals however, he felt guilty for leaving his mother behind as he went on solo trips with King Charles.

He pens: “I loved skiing and I was good at it. But once Mummy was in my thoughts, I was buried under my own private avalanche of emotions. And questions.”

Harry adds: “Is it wrong to enjoy a place that Mummy despises? Am I being mean to her if I have fun today on these slopes? Am I a bad son for feeling excited to get on the chairlift W alone with Pa? Will Mummy understand that I miss her and Willy but also enjoy having Pa briefly to myself?”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Consort Camilla to break royal tradition to appease William: report

Queen Consort Camilla to break royal tradition to appease William: report

King Charles' plane was escorted by jet Harry sent after his father

King Charles' plane was escorted by jet Harry sent after his father

Florence Pugh opens up on preparing for 'Midsommar': 'abused my own self'

Florence Pugh opens up on preparing for 'Midsommar': 'abused my own self'
Gwyneth Paltrow 'not responsible' for 2016 ski collision in final verdict

Gwyneth Paltrow 'not responsible' for 2016 ski collision in final verdict
Prince William was 'embarrassed' Prince Harry had to 'save him' during attacks video

Prince William was 'embarrassed' Prince Harry had to 'save him' during attacks
Prince Harry would 'lose all control' if Prince William would get hurt video

Prince Harry would 'lose all control' if Prince William would get hurt
Prince Harry got 'horror look' from Prince William after asking for drugs video

Prince Harry got 'horror look' from Prince William after asking for drugs
Prince Harry loved 'dissolving' distance in Africa due to 'freedom' video

Prince Harry loved 'dissolving' distance in Africa due to 'freedom'
Prince Harry was told to keep 'bufferzone' with 'rest of the creation' video

Prince Harry was told to keep 'bufferzone' with 'rest of the creation'
Meghan Markle mocked after supporter launches petition requesting King Charles to make her Queen

Meghan Markle mocked after supporter launches petition requesting King Charles to make her Queen

Keanu Reeves reflects on initial days of career when he was told to change his name

Keanu Reeves reflects on initial days of career when he was told to change his name
Australia issues statement on King Charles' coronation

Australia issues statement on King Charles' coronation