Andrews Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson releases unseen video on TikTok

Canadian star basketball player Andrew Wiggins (right) and his girlfriend Mychal Johnson. — Reuters/Twitter/@mycoool_

As the absence of the Canadian star basketball player Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins has fueled speculations, the NBA club's statement that he is not appearing — since mid-February — for “personal reasons have not sufficed and player's science has also not helped to solve what is going on with him.

On the contrary, his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson has been stirring speculations whenever she takes on social media.

In a video she posted on TikTok on Monday, she can be seen walking and uttering curse words "to set the record straight". Mychal Johnson said does not care what others think about her.

She has been posting cryptic messages on social media which further fuel the rumours about Wiggins's current situation. In one post, she wrote on Twitter: "Don't believe everything you read on social media.”

Wiggins' co-players have also been silent about his situation. Last week, Draymond Green was quoted as saying in a podcast that he is disgusted by the shameful rumours about him, without explaining details about it.

Stephen Curry said: "we'd love to have him and we hope that happens because we want to be complete and I'm sure he wants to be a part of it".

Steve Kerr, Warriors coach noted: "There's hope, but I guess it's indefinite."

Andrew Wiggins has not responded to any rumours about him and has been off the screen since mid-February. The prevalent rumour is that his wife has been cheating on him with his best friend.