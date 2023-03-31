Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience

Shekhar Suman also makes shocking revelation about the film industry after Priyanka Chopra

Amid Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood Controversy, actor Shekhar Suman also comes out in support of the actor while sharing his own experience in the film industry.

Shekhar revealed that there were people in the industry who ganged up against him and his son Adhyayan to remove them from numerous projects.

Taking it to his twitter handle, he wrote: "I know of at least 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects. i know it for sure. These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake. But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us."

The actor mentioned in his tweet that the latest revelations made by Priyanka are no new to him because this is how the film industry works. He also gave a special mention to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his tweet.

"Priyanka Chopra's sensational revelation has not come as a shocker. It is well known the way the cabal within the film industry functions. It will oppress, suppress, and persecute you till you are finished. It happened with SSR.”

He continued: "It will happen to others too. That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry. Take it or leave it, and Priyanka decided to leave. And thank God she did. For now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood. As they say every cloud has a silver lining.”

Priyanka Chopra recently bought a storm on social media by claiming that she had a beef with many people in the film industry that made her leave Bollywood and move to USA to work, reports Indiatoday.