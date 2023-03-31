 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Shekhar Suman also makes shocking revelation about the film industry after Priyanka Chopra
Shekhar Suman also makes shocking revelation about the film industry after Priyanka Chopra

Amid Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood Controversy, actor Shekhar Suman also comes out in support of the actor while sharing his own experience in the film industry.

Shekhar revealed that there were people in the industry who ganged up against him and his son Adhyayan to remove them from numerous projects.

Taking it to his twitter handle, he wrote: "I know of at least 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects. i know it for sure. These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake. But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us."

The actor mentioned in his tweet that the latest revelations made by Priyanka are no new to him because this is how the film industry works. He also gave a special mention to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his tweet.

"Priyanka Chopra's sensational revelation has not come as a shocker. It is well known the way the cabal within the film industry functions. It will oppress, suppress, and persecute you till you are finished. It happened with SSR.”

He continued: "It will happen to others too. That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry. Take it or leave it, and Priyanka decided to leave. And thank God she did. For now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood. As they say every cloud has a silver lining.”

Priyanka Chopra recently bought a storm on social media by claiming that she had a beef with many people in the film industry that made her leave Bollywood and move to USA to work, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'

'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser
Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral

Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral
Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video

Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video
WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut video

WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut
Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'
Sonam Kapoor 'thanks' Alia Bhatt for sending lovely gifts for baby 'Vayu'

Sonam Kapoor 'thanks' Alia Bhatt for sending lovely gifts for baby 'Vayu'
Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for her latest 'Bollwyood comment'

Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for her latest 'Bollwyood comment'
Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia also sheds light on 'Bollywood' negatavity

Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia also sheds light on 'Bollywood' negatavity
Akshay Kumar thinks film industry needs to ‘restructure’ the existing system

Akshay Kumar thinks film industry needs to ‘restructure’ the existing system

Aishwariya Rai was once rejected for five films

Aishwariya Rai was once rejected for five films