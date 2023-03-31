 
Friday Mar 31 2023
BTS' Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist

Friday Mar 31, 2023

This isn’t the first time the singer has made history on Hanteo Chart
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has now earned the highest first-week sales of any K-pop soloist on Hanteo Chart. He came out with his solo debut album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

This isn’t the first time the singer has made history on Hanteo Chart, becoming the first ever solo artist to achieve over one million copies on the first day of its release. According to the chart, Face has now gone on to sell around 1,454,223 copies in the first week of its release.

He is also the eighth overall artist with the highest first-week sales, with the spots above being taken by his own group BTS along with Blackpink, Stray Kids, Seventeen, NCT Dream, NCT 127 and TXT.

