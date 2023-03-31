Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to become second biggest celeb beauty brand

 
Friday Mar 31 2023
Friday Mar 31, 2023

Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand Anomaly has reportedly become the second biggest celebrity beauty brand in the world.

According to a report released by UK-based beauty comparison platform Cosmetify, the Quantico star’s haircare brand’s revenue was estimated £429 million ($ 529 million), reported via Independent.

First up is Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty which is worth £477 million ($ 588 million).

It is pertinent to mention that third spot was bagged by Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics with £301 million ($ 371 million) while Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty with £70 million ($ 86 million) stood fourth.

Moreover, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Halsey’s About-face were also included in the list.

The statement issued by Cosmetify said, “There are many ways to measure the success of a brand, but revenue is arguably the most important.”

“Because of this, we have put together a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue,” it read.

Lately, Priyanka has been making headlines for her comment on Bollywood industry during her appearance on Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert.

The actress added, “I was being pushed into a corner in the [Bollywood] industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

