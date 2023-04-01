Sania Mirza looks exquisite in pink-hued two-piece dress

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza once again kept her fans hooked on Instagram by dropping another gorgeous picture in a beautiful outfit.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app, the 36-year-old athlete uploaded a Story wearing pink-hued matching separates with white inner.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza poses in this picture posted on April 1, 2023. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Dressed to the nines, Sania wore a pastel pink coat with loose trousers and paired her outfit with off-whitish heels.

The mom-of-one completed her look with silver minimal jewellery and a bracelet with a wristwatch. She wore smokey-eyed makeup with a nude pink lipstick shade and tied her hair into a low ponytail.

A day earlier, Sania livened up the Instagram feed for her fans and followers by posting her stylishly made-up likeness in a fern-green three-piece suit tailored to unmistakable perfection.

Sania sported a 'corporatishly' formal look in a buttoned waistcoat, coat and trousers and paired it with nude heels.

Recently, the tennis star was in Saudi Arabia to perform in Umrah and shared her worthwhile experience with her Instagram family.

The athlete wrote: "It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here .. may Allah call us back again and again .. In sha Allah .. Alhamdulillah for everything .. ya Rabb tera shukar hai."



