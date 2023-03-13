 
sports
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Who is Sania Mirza's forever date?

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

An undated image of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza posing for the camera. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Despite her retirement from professional tennis, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been keeping her fans hooked.

In her latest post on Instagram, Mirza shared a picture of her "forever date". 

The 36-year-old athlete took to the photo and video-sharing application to share whom she would always tag along with as her date.

Sharing two photos of herself with her four-year-old son Izhan Mirza-Malik, the sports celebrity captioned the post "My date forever" with a red-coloured heart emoji.

Dressed to the nines, the mother-son duo could be seen rocking black outfits. Sania wore a black slit velvet gown with dramatic shoulder detail. She paired her look with simple black pumps.

For accessories, she wore a silver necklace and earrings.

Mirza is not just only famous for her sports skills, but also for her gorgeous selfies and hilarious videos, which she keeps on sharing on her Instagram handle.

Her recent post also garnered nearly 63,000 likes within four hours. Several fans also commented with heart emojis to show their love for the sports star.

