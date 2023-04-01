 
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Maryam Nawaz

Govt moves SC for withdrawal of curative review against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Maryam Nawaz

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Website/Supreme Court of Pakistan
  • "Govt doesn't want to pursue case," plea reads.
  • PM Shehbaz announced withdrawal two days ago.
  • Govt approved withdrawal of petition in July last year.

The government of Pakistan Saturday filed a plea in Supreme Court to withdraw a curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In its petition, the government stated that it wants to withdraw the appeal filed against the judgment of the country’s top court.

“The government does not want to pursue this case,” the petition read seeking withdrawal of the case while considering the requirements of justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, two days earlier, announced the government's decision to call off the review against Justice Isa dubbing it an act of state-led vengeance by the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led regime.

"On my direction, the government has decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa," the premier wrote in his tweet.

PM Shehbaz said that the curative review was based on the ill will to "harass and intimidate" Justice Isa at his predecessor's (Imran Khan) "behest".

A separate statement issued by the PM Office shared that a cabinet meeting chaired by the premier had already given assent to taking back the reference. It added that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has been directed by the PM to take back the curative plea.

The federal cabinet, in July last year, had approved the withdrawal of the curative review petition.

In 2021, the Imran Khan-led government filed a curative review petition against the order of the majority in the review petitions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa passed on April 26 of the same year.

However, the registrar of the Supreme Court returned the instant petition after raising objections to it, saying that once the review petition is decided, it cannot be reviewed.

