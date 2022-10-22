 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to 3 nominations for SC elevation

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

The Supreme Court building in Islamabad. —Agencies
  • JCP expected to meet Monday.
  • IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah's name being considered.
  • Last JCP meeting ended abruptly.

ISLAMABAD: Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday has objected to the elevation of three high court judges to the apex court in a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Geo News reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is likely to meet next week to consider the appointment of four judges in the Supreme Court. Currently, the top court is short of five judges out of a total strength of 17.

The names of judges, who have been recommended for the elevation, include Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui of the Sindh High Court.

Justice Isa raised objections to the recommendation of justices Shahid Waheed, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Shafi Siddiqui.

It is pertinent to mention that the last time the JCP met to consider the elevation of judges, the commission opposed a set of four names by a majority of five to four, but deferred a nomination from the PHC.

The last JCP meeting which ended abruptly reviewed the names of Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan of the PHC, Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of the SHC.

