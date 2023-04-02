Sania Mirza rocks silver gown in new Instagram picture

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former tennis star Sania Mirza, who is known for keeping her fans engaged with her stunning pictures, has once again posted her snapshots on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the 36-year-old athlete uploaded her pictures from a recent event she attended.



The mom-of-one was looking exquisite at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) which took place in Mumbai where several other stars were present.

"Last night for the grand opening of @nmacc.india. what a spectacular night," Sania captioned her picture.

In the recent pictures she posted, the athlete could be seen wearing a silver embellished front-cut gown with trousers and paired the outfit with white heels.

As for the accessories, Sania kept it simple and wore green earrings and rings. She wore smokey-eyed makeup with pink-hued lipstick and kept her hair tied in a low ponytail.

A day earlier, fans were concerned about the former tennis star's absence in her husband Shoaib Malik's recent video with their son.

The social media users questioned where Sania was, however, the athlete is currently in India.