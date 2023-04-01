 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
SDSports Desk

'Where is Sania Mirza?': Fans ask Shoaib Malik after he posts video with son

By
SDSports Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

An undated image of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik playing badminton with his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik. — Instagram/@realshoaibmalik
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik recently uploaded a video on his Instagram with his adorable son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

While the father-son duo were seen playing badminton, fans and followers were concerned about former tennis star and Shoaib's wife Sania Mirza's absence in the video. 

The much-loved couple has been in the limelight for many months now since their divorce rumours came to the fore after which many people were shocked. 

In the recent video, Shoaib could be seen playing badminton with Izhaan. He captioned the video as: "Cricket + Tennis = Badminton," with a winky-eyed emoji. 

As soon as the video was uploaded, social media users were concerned about the tennis star's whereabouts, asking "Where is Sania Mirza?" 

The 36-year-old athlete is currently in India and not in Dubai. 

On March 31, Sania was reportedly spotted attending an opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani's Cultural Centre, who is the wife of an Indian businessman. 

She recently performed Umrah with her family including her son, her sister's family and her parents. 


