 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’
Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’

The epic fiction-to-reality band’s TV series may have concluded but Daisy Jones & The Six have released two surprise singles dedicated to their fans.

Less than a week after the series’ finale on Prime Video, the band inspired by Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel shared previously unreleased tracks “It Was Always You,” sung by leading lady Riley Keough as front woman of Daisy Jones, and a version of “Aurora” performed by the full band during a Saturday Night Live appearance in the Prime Video series.

Both tracks were released in the penultimate episode of Daisy Jones & The Six. “It’s been clear to all of us from the start, how passionate the fanbase is for Daisy Jones & The Six,” said Atlantic Records’ West Coast president Kevin Weaver in a statement.

“Never was that more obvious than when the fans took to social media last week loudly campaigning for the releases of these 2 new songs that appeared in the series’ final episodes.”

The “Special Gift for Our Fans” release follows the band’s first album Aurora. The band — which consists of fictional characters Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chaon) in addition to Keough’s Daisy — became the first act from a scripted series to debut atop Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart.

Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, which the author describes was partly inspired by her experience growing up and by watching Fleetwood Mac performances on television.

Set in the Los Angeles music scene of the late 1970s, the series chronicles the rise and fall of the fictional rock band through a documentary style series of interviews with the members and footage of concerts and recording sessions, complete with vocals by series leads Riley Keough (as Daisy) and Sam Claflin (as Billy, founder of The Six).

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge
Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen
Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary

Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary
Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?

Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation
Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man video

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man
Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network

Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network
Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career video

Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.
Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public video

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public
Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London

Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London