Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid share cute moment at NMACC gala, video goes viral

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Gigi Hadid attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Gala in Mumbai
Gigi Hadid attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Gala in Mumbai

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, actor Varun Dhawan had a cute moment with Hollywood star Gigi Hadid that set internet on fire.

A video has been going viral on social media where Varun can be seen lifting Gigi in his arms on the stage and giving her a peck on the cheek. He twirled her in circle before picking her up.

The Bhediya actor can be seen wearing a black and grey outfit whereas the 27-year old American model looked breath-taking wearing an Indian traditional dress. She wore a white saree along with a sparkling golden blouse. She opted for a neat bun in the hairdo.

On March 31st, the first ever Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala was held at the Jio World Centre located at Bandra-Kurla complex, Mumbai. The 52, 627 ft building had a capacity of 2000 people along with a beautiful interior.

The gala aimed at showcasing the culture of India through performing art, visuals and costume.

As per Pinkvilla, many stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Aishwarya Rai became a part of this Gala night. 

