 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun groove over 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at NMACC Day 2

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Sha Rukh Khan also does his signature arm pose at the end of the performance
Sha Rukh Khan also does his signature arm pose at the end of the performance

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan groove over king Khan’s chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster film Pathaan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

At the cultural gala, many big stars of the Bollywood industry showcased their talent and amused the audience with their power-packed performances. Out of all, the electrifying dance performance of the trio has garnered all the attention on social media.

SRK joined the young talent Ranveer and Varun on stage. He got up to the stage and danced with the duo wearing an ethereal black coloured sherwani. Towards the end of the video, he also did his signature arm pose. The video is giving fans happy tears as the trio dance their heart out on Pathaan’s hit song.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan made a phenomenal comeback to the silver screen with blockbuster film Pathaan. He is all set to collaborate with Munna Bhai MBBS director Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in film Dunki.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for the Indian adaptation of American series Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra talks about her struggles in Bollywood: 'I’m not a nepo baby'

Priyanka Chopra talks about her struggles in Bollywood: 'I’m not a nepo baby'
Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid share cute moment at NMACC gala, video goes viral

Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid share cute moment at NMACC gala, video goes viral
'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Manoj Bajpayye admits he has a 'short temper'

'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Manoj Bajpayye admits he has a 'short temper'
Jamie Harris lauds SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', says 'it was fantastic'

Jamie Harris lauds SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', says 'it was fantastic'
'Pathaan' director finally talks about 'boycott calls' before film's release

'Pathaan' director finally talks about 'boycott calls' before film's release
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli serve major couple goals in THESE photos

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli serve major couple goals in THESE photos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reach Mumbai first time with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reach Mumbai first time with Malti Marie
Dia Mirza wishes '14th birthday' to stepdaughter Samaira with a lovely post

Dia Mirza wishes '14th birthday' to stepdaughter Samaira with a lovely post
Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra rules the ramp with her debut runway for 'Dior'

Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra rules the ramp with her debut runway for 'Dior'
Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'

Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'
What does Malala Yousafzai love about her husband?

What does Malala Yousafzai love about her husband?
Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor

Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor