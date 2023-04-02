Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun groove over 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at NMACC Day 2

Sha Rukh Khan also does his signature arm pose at the end of the performance

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan groove over king Khan’s chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster film Pathaan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

At the cultural gala, many big stars of the Bollywood industry showcased their talent and amused the audience with their power-packed performances. Out of all, the electrifying dance performance of the trio has garnered all the attention on social media.

SRK joined the young talent Ranveer and Varun on stage. He got up to the stage and danced with the duo wearing an ethereal black coloured sherwani. Towards the end of the video, he also did his signature arm pose. The video is giving fans happy tears as the trio dance their heart out on Pathaan’s hit song.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan made a phenomenal comeback to the silver screen with blockbuster film Pathaan. He is all set to collaborate with Munna Bhai MBBS director Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in film Dunki.



Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for the Indian adaptation of American series Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, reports Pinkvilla.