Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra talks about her struggles in Bollywood: 'I’m not a nepo baby'

Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Priyanka Chopra became hopeless and worried after witnessing six consective flops

In latest podcast with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her struggle period in Bollywood.

While talking about the same, she stated that as she was not a nepo baby, therefore many of her films were being flopped at the time.

Priyanka shared: “I was panicked, my mum was panicked. She comes to me and goes, ‘you are going to be 30 soon. That’s old in this industry. They want to work with 20- year olds so you need to think about a revenue stream if you are going to sustain yourself’,”

She further revealed: “I was terrified when those six movies did not do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support which exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. They are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities vs the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a new movie for you just because your last one tanked.”

Chopra said that she felt hopeless how would she get her break in the industry. “You have to get it and you have to like hustle for it. I’m not the best schmoozer. I was like ‘I’m never going to be cast in a big movie ever again’ and that was one of the big reasons why I took on a movie on my shoulders, out of necessity, which turned out to be career defining for me”, she remarked.

Priyanka Chopra got her break with film Fashion for which she was also honoured with National Award for Best Actress, reports IndianExpress. 

