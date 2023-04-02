 
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'

Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Ajay Devgn performed a very high-end stunt with Amitabh Bachchan in Major Sahab
Ajay Devgn reveals he shot a very high-octane action scene with the veteran Amitabh Bachchan that resulted in several injuries.

While talking to news agency IANS, he revealed: “I remember him getting injured while shooting Major Saab also, when he suggested to jump from 30 feet and I told him let’s not do the shot it’s very difficult. We both were suppose to jump. He insisted. He had an injury then also. It’s that enthusiasm."

Talking about the set up for shooting action scenes in present times, he added: "But now I would say things are much easier. It’s done with a lot of safety precautions. There are ambulances on set, doctors on set, paddings etc. It’s became relatively easier. While we are aging, things are getting easier."

Ajay prasises Big B for performing stunts at the time when there were no mattresses, cables were used on sets. “Our job is difficult and easy also. Mr Bachchan, from where he started and later when he started at that point of time when he used to do action there were no mattresses, no safety measures, cables, he has done shots that one can’t even imagine.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s thriller film Bholaa has released in theatres on March 30, reports News18.

