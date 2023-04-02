 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'I think it's a good ending', 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen teases finale

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

I think its a good ending, Succession star Matthew Macfadyen teases finale
'I think it's a good ending', 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen teases finale

As the HBO’s hit series Succession nears its end with the final season being aired, star Matthew Macfadyen has assured fans that the ending “works”.

Macfadyen, who plays spiteful business executive Tom Wambsgans on the HBO show, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the show's impending end.

"It was sort of awful," he said of saying goodbye to the show. "But I will say that I think it's a good ending. I think it works."

Macfadyen isn't the first to speak out about the hyped season 4 finale. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong also previously revealed some information.

He said: "I think in the end, we just thought, when we looked at the different shapes, and when people see this season, I think you'll feel that it feels both hopefully a bit surprising, but also kind of natural.”

"That's what we want, it [to] feel natural, the end of this season, when you see it, I think."

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

In season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

More From Entertainment:

Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify

Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify
'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen
Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss

Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss
Miranda Lambert expresses desire for 'Yellowstone' role

Miranda Lambert expresses desire for 'Yellowstone' role
'Sicario 3' is unlikely: Josh Brolin

'Sicario 3' is unlikely: Josh Brolin

'Squid Game' actor reportedly assaulted at McDonald's in Amsterdam

'Squid Game' actor reportedly assaulted at McDonald's in Amsterdam
Shakira set to start ‘new life in Miami’ with children after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira set to start ‘new life in Miami’ with children after Gerard Piqué split
Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are allegedly dating

Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are allegedly dating
Pregnant Princess Eugenie flaunts her baby bump in latest photos

Pregnant Princess Eugenie flaunts her baby bump in latest photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘fatal’ sideshow that’s ‘unwanted’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘fatal’ sideshow that’s ‘unwanted’
Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge?