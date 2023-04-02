 
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Twitter hounds Shoaib Malik over Sania Mirza's absence

By
SDSports Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Shoaib Malik with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. — Twitter/@realshoaibmalik
Shoaib Malik with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. — Twitter/@realshoaibmalik

There is no escaping the Sania Mirza question for Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik who has once more come under fans' incessant queries on his wife's whereabouts after he uploaded a video with their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

In the endearing video, Malik is seen sitting on the back side of a small car that his son is driving.

As the adorable pre-schooler carefully — and slowly — guides his little vehicle around what seems to be a play area for children, his father — perched behind him — guides him patiently through the maze-like twists and turns.

Malik has captioned the post: "Moving fast doesn't matter moving together does, Loving this pace with my son Izhaan."

While fans of the cricket star and his adorable son can't seem to get enough of the cute duo, many others have stirred the question that has been bugging many for quite some time: where is Sania Mirza?

The Mirza-Malik couple has been a favourite with fans since the start and the nation came together to welcome the former tennis star as one of their own, celebrating her success and partaking of her happiness with full vigour.

However, the fairytale couple raised many queries and concerns as fans began to note they were no longer posting pictures together or being seen at the same events.

Once it became apparent that the relationship between the two had cooled, rumours of their divorce began to spread, shocking many.

Interestingly enough, neither of the stars has confirmed or denied the rumours. However, the two still seem to be separated.  

Recently, Malik posted another adorable be seen playing badminton with Izhaan. 

He captioned the video as: "Cricket + Tennis = Badminton," with a winky-eyed emoji.

As soon as the video was uploaded, social media users were concerned about the tennis star's whereabouts, asking "Where is Sania Mirza?"  

The question remains unanswered.

