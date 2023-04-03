 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Twitter erupts with hilarious memes as NMACC trends 

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAAC) was inaugurated on Friday and it was a fusion of Hollywood and Bollywood. The fashion showcase was launched at opening gala on Saturday. The stars mingled among each other and Twitteratis did not miss this golden opportunity of utilizing their humor.

Twitter is flooding with memes and each one of them is more hilarious than the previous one. The three generations of cinema from Bollywood were present at the bash and it quickly became the talk of the town.

The party bash was a hit and numerous artists performed including Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan and others. 

