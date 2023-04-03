Additional holidays for Islamabad schools, colleges on Eid

School children seen coming out of a government school in Pakistan. — AFP/File

Good news for the students of schools and colleges in the federal capital as they would be enjoying additional holidays this Eid under the revised schedule for the spring break.



The Federal Directorate of Education has rescheduled the spring break for all public sector schools and colleges it regulates in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

An official notification issued in this regard stated that all the schools and colleges in Islamabad will remain closed from April 17 to 20 on account of the spring holidays.

It is important to note that Eid is expected on either April 22 or 23 meaning extra holidays for the students as the authorities might consider clubbing spring break with Eid holidays.

The decision was appreciated by the students and teachers alike as they said the spring break will be just before the Eid holidays to their benefit.

President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association Dr Rahima Rehman said that the students and teachers needed some time to relax after a demanding academic session.

"The new spring vacation schedule will provide teachers with a chance to connect with their near and dear ones on Eid in their native towns and maintain a healthy balance between work and home," the official said.

She also said at the end of an academic session, a break provided teachers with time to reflect on their teaching practices and plan for the upcoming academic session so that they could review student progress, evaluate the effectiveness of teaching strategies and make adjustments to lesson plans and curriculum.