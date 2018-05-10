Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has announced summer vacations in the province from May 17, the provincial education minister said Thursday.

Educational institutes will reopen on August 10, Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood said, while speaking to newsmen here.

Mashhood said that vacations have been announced early in view of the holy month of Ramazan.

A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee has also been called on May 16 to discuss the sighting of moon for Ramazan.

Summer vacations in Sindh to start from May 14

All public and private schools will open on July 17, according to the notification

The meeting in Karachi will be chaired by committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while on the same day the provincial and zonal committee would also meet.

On the other hand, the Met office said that Ramazan’s new moon will be born on May 15 at 4:49pm.

The moon will be visible for 61 minutes after sunset on May 16, it added.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced summer vacations for public and private schools across the province from May 14. The educational institutions in the province would reopen on July 17.

The vacations are being held early due to the blistering heat and start of the holy month of Ramazan.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

 Updated an hour ago
Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Updated 50 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

 Updated 3 hours ago
Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

 Updated 3 hours ago
World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

 Updated 4 hours ago
PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
What has NAB chairman done that is wrong: Kaira

What has NAB chairman done that is wrong: Kaira

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM