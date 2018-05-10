Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has announced summer vacations in the province from May 17, the provincial education minister said Thursday.



Educational institutes will reopen on August 10, Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood said, while speaking to newsmen here.

Mashhood said that vacations have been announced early in view of the holy month of Ramazan.

A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee has also been called on May 16 to discuss the sighting of moon for Ramazan.

The meeting in Karachi will be chaired by committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while on the same day the provincial and zonal committee would also meet.

On the other hand, the Met office said that Ramazan’s new moon will be born on May 15 at 4:49pm.

The moon will be visible for 61 minutes after sunset on May 16, it added.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced summer vacations for public and private schools across the province from May 14. The educational institutions in the province would reopen on July 17.

The vacations are being held early due to the blistering heat and start of the holy month of Ramazan.