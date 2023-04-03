 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 2017 interview hinted at brewing family feud

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Prince Harry may have hinted at the brewing family feud a lot earlier than many realise.

According to a body language expert, Judi James, the Duke of Sussex disclosed quite a lot in terms of potential family feuds back in his and Meghan Markle’s 2017 interview announcing their engagement.

James told Express.co.uk that King Charles may have had his own “excruciating ‘Whatever in love means’ moment during his own engagement interview, but when his name comes up during his son’s engagement interview, Harry appears to provide a similarly telling hint of problems or a rift.”

However, the interview is telling of his relationship with his father and brother rather than his then-wife-to-be.

“The first sightings of any trouble between Harry and William was always said to be during their ill-fated ‘Fab Four’ interview where Harry was asked about any disagreements and paused as William gave a very emphatic ‘Yes’,” she explained.

“But during Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview, it is possible to see some almost identical body language from Harry and Meghan when Harry is asked what it was like telling his father and brother about his engagement.”

James noted that Meghan gave a very different signals when she was asked of the late Queen.

She said Harry and Meghan’s responses were “instant, enthusiastic and warm.”

On the contrary, when Charles and William are brought up “there was a long, telling and unnecessary pause with some complex non-verbal cues that suggest all was not well behind the scenes.”

She said, “Until that point, Meghan had been fielding many of the questions with confidence but here she turns to Harry to inspect his face as though waiting for his lead, much as she did during the Fab Four interview.”

The expert explained that Meghan did a nervous giggle and Harry raised his brows. He even partly repeated the question, which, along with the pause, was a classic stalling for time.

“We then see two self-touch, part cut-off gestures as he scratches his face and rubs his mouth to suggest a desire to conceal,” she said while adding Harry’s delayed response made things “more awkward.”

