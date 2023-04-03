 
Showbiz
Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

Web Desk

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Badshah finally responds to his wedding rumours with Isha
Renowned musician and rapper Badshah denies rumours of him getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi.

Rumours have been circulating all over social media claiming that the rapper is soon tying the knot with his dream girl Isha. Reports also revealed that the duo will be getting married in a gurdwara in North India.

Taking it to his Instagram, Badshah has finally dashed down all the rumours as he wrote: “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. I’m not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.”

Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

The Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai rapper was previously married to Jasmine. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony. In 2019, the duo parted ways.

Badshah and Jasmin also have a daughter named Jessamy Grace Masih Singh.

On the work front, Badshah made his cameo appearance in the Netflix original show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, reports Indiatoday. 

