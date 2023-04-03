Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 54th birthday today

Ajay Devgn turns 54 today; the actor did a meet and greet outside his home on this special occasion that resulted in receiving a backlash.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video where Ajay can be seen meeting his beloved fans outside his residence. Out of that huge crowd, a fan tried to get hold of Ajay’s hand without his permission which was not liked by the actor and made him pull his hand away forcefully.

Though, Devgn was making a kind gesture of meeting such a huge heap of fans surrounding his home asking for selfies. But his one action was not well-received by the fans.



They came forward to troll him with different comments like: “Yeh kabhi ni samjhenge Ek fan ki excitement.” Another fan wrote: “Aese logo se kabhi main milna hi nahi chahungi.” Netizens are now calling Ajay rude and arrogant.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s latest released film Bholaa is running successfully at the box office and is collecting promising numbers. The film also features Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, reports News18.