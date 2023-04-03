 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn faces ‘strong reaction’ by netizens for THIS gesture

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 54th birthday today
Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 54th birthday today

Ajay Devgn turns 54 today; the actor did a meet and greet outside his home on this special occasion that resulted in receiving a backlash.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video where Ajay can be seen meeting his beloved fans outside his residence. Out of that huge crowd, a fan tried to get hold of Ajay’s hand without his permission which was not liked by the actor and made him pull his hand away forcefully.

Though, Devgn was making a kind gesture of meeting such a huge heap of fans surrounding his home asking for selfies. But his one action was not well-received by the fans.

They came forward to troll him with different comments like: “Yeh kabhi ni samjhenge Ek fan ki excitement.” Another fan wrote: “Aese logo se kabhi main milna hi nahi chahungi.” Netizens are now calling Ajay rude and arrogant.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s latest released film Bholaa is running successfully at the box office and is collecting promising numbers. The film also features Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone drops scrumptious post to welcome ‘summer’

Deepika Padukone drops scrumptious post to welcome ‘summer’
Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

Badshah is getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi?
Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film

Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'
Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’
Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions
Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman