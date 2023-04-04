 
When Anurag Kashyap called out Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera's failures

Anurag Kashyap's films are known for taking over the box office by storm, and he knows how to captivate his audience, which is why his advices are known in Bollywood. The renowned director once criticized Aditya Chopra for back to back failures. 

Kashyap was asked to give his opinion on the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera, to which he said,” You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. Obviously, you’re digging your own grave. You have to empower people, you can’t dictate terms.”

He further added, “If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be).”

