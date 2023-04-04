PPP leader Nabil Gabol faces show-cause notice over 'rape' comments

PPP leader Nabil Gabol faces public ire over his remarks during a recent YouTube interview. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has taken notice against one of its leaders from the Lyari district of Karachi, Nabil Gabol, for making inappropriate remarks during a recent interview on YouTube.

The party served him a show-cause notice, seeking an explanation from him over use of improper diction.

Gabol, while replying to a question, was recorded as saying, "When rape is imminent, just enjoy it," prompting swift condemnation from the wider public on social media, including former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's granddaughters, Fatima Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro issued the notice to Gabol, calling on him to explain his use of such language within three days or face disciplinary action.

In the event of non-compliance, the party will take disciplinary action against him, the spokesman noted.

The party's spokesperson also emphasised that there is no place for such remarks or non-parliamentary language within the party's policies.

The PPP's swift response to Gabol's remarks signals a firm stance against the use of inappropriate language by its members, as the party seeks to maintain its reputation as a progressive and inclusive political force.

Gabol's dialogue with interviewer

During the interview, the interviewer broached the topic of political parties being "used" and then discarded. He asked Gabol if he thought this was an issue.

Gabol responded with a disturbing analogy, saying, "I will answer this with an English proverb. When rape is imminent, just enjoy it."

When the interviewer disputed the existence of such a proverb, Gabol insisted that it did exist. He went on to clarify his stance, saying that if one has the tolerance for rape and can endure it physically, they should do so. However, he added that if someone has any dignity, they should speak out against it, even if they are forced. Gabol said he doesn't believe in the concept of being forced into rape. Even if you are being forced, you must stand your ground," he said.

Bhutto women express displeasure

The comments by Gabol have been widely criticised as misogynistic and filthy, with social media users struggling to understand the nuances of the analogy and its context. The Bhutto women took to Twitter to express their disgust, with Bakhtawar writing that “misogyny has no space in our religion nor in our party”.

Gabol has been called out on social media previously for making statements with sexual innuendoes and joking about abducting women.

Gabol has not been available to comment on the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar wrote: “His (repulsive) rhetoric belongs to his individual only & is in no way a representation of our party. In case it wasn’t already abundantly obvious- we absolutely & unequivocally stand for the rights & protection of women. Misogyny has no space in our religion nor our party.”

Whereas, Fatima said: “Utter filth. Nabil Gabol exposes the absolute criminal mindset of Sindh’s government. He has done nothing for Lyari, for the people he supposedly represents, and laughs while talking of such violence. Horrendous.”



