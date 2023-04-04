 
Urgent cabinet meeting called ahead of crucial Supreme Court verdict

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a federal cabinet meeting on April 3, 2023. APP
The federal cabinet has been called to hold an emergency meeting for the second time in less than 24 hours today, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The meeting, scheduled for 1pm today at Parliament House, comes in the wake of the upcoming announcement of the Supreme Court's high-stake verdict in the closely-watched election delay case.

The official agenda of the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has not been disclosed yet. However, sources said that the overall political situation of the country would be discussed.

This will be the second meeting in a row, following a previous one held on Monday night at 8 pm. During the meeting, the federal cabinet made the decision to withdraw the services of SC Registrar Ishrat Ali, following a letter by Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking the cabinet to remove him from office.

The meeting focused on a two-point agenda, receiving a detailed briefing from Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan.

The issuance of a circular by the registrar against the order of the Supreme Court was discussed. The registrar was asked to report to the Establishment Division.

The cabinet also urged President Dr Arif Alvi to sign the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 immediately, with the aim of resolving the constitutional and political crisis currently faced by the country.

