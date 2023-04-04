Warner Bros. in talks with J.K Rowling for 'Harry Potter' series adaptation

Harry Potter fans should brace up to travel back to Hogwarts School as Warner Bros. is looking forward to close a deal for a series adaptation.

As first reported by Bloomberg, the talks on Harry Potter television series are in developments and the project would be directly based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling book series.

It has also been reported that each season will be drawn from one of the books and the project will stretch for years on the streaming platform.

However, HBO Max spokesperson has declined the request to comment.

According to the deal, Rowling will have a creative involvement with the series to a certain extent, though she would not serve as primary creator or showrunner.

Sources close to the situation have suggested that talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling are in an initial stage.

The studio is looking to create the series under its streaming banner HBO Max, which will later combined with Discovery+ and rebranded under a new name.

News of the developing deal came as Warner Bros. Discovery is gearing to host an event on April 12, that will evaluate the integration of HBO Max and Discovery+ as well as the company’s upcoming slate of streaming content.

Warner Bros. had previously adapted each book in Rowling’s Harry Potter series into a blockbuster film, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and concluding with Harry and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

The eight films earned more than $7.7 billion at the global box office and popularized the Potter brand even further.