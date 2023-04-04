Three mild earthquakes hit Arabian Sea

The picture shows the region of the Arabian Sea which was struck by the earthquake. — USGS

The Arabian Sea was hit by three mild earthquakes of 5.1, 5.3 and 5.5 magnitudes, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Tuesday.

According to the USGS, the tremors were felt between 2:30am to 3am. The first quake was put at a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of nearly 40 kilometres.

The second tremor was felt at 2:44am which was of 5.5 magnitude and 10 kilometres in depth, said the US geological survey.

The USGS put the third earthquake at a magnitude of 5.3 and a depth of 60 kilometres which struck the Arabian Sea at 3am.

The picture shows a collage of three regions of the Arabian Sea which was struck by the earthquake. — USGS

Recently, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the capital Islamabad were rocked by a powerful earthquake. At least nine people lost their lives, and over 160 others sustained injuries in quake-related incidents.