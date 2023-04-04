 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
APP

Efforts being made to resume Pak-China bus service: Ahsan Iqbal

By
APP

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Efforts being made to resume Pak-China bus service: Ahsan Iqbal

In a bid to provide economical means of transportation to Pakistani students studying in China, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Dr Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government is taking measures to restore bus service between the two countries through the Khunjerab Pass.

“We have requested the Chinese authorities to resume the bus service through this route. And I think this will be very beneficial for the Pakistani students who are studying in China,” he told APP on Tuesday.

As regards the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass on April 3, the minister said it was a very positive development after three years.

“We are very excited over the reopening of the border crossing between the two all-weather friends, ” he said, expressing confidence that the trade between Pakistan and China would also resume through the land route.

He hoped that the Khunjerab border facility would be upgraded by both sides so that it could remain open for 12 months and become an all-weather facility.

About the impact of the opening of border crossing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral trade, he said it was good news for the CPEC projects.

“And, it is also good news for Pakistan-China bilateral trade, and business and particularly people in Gilgit-Baltistan as they will greatly benefit from local trade through this border post,” he added.

More From Pakistan:

PM likens SC decision over polls to ‘judicial murder’ of ZA Bhutto

PM likens SC decision over polls to ‘judicial murder’ of ZA Bhutto
Slamming SC verdict, law minister calls for ‘institutions to work within constitutional framework’

Slamming SC verdict, law minister calls for ‘institutions to work within constitutional framework’
Federal cabinet rejects top court’s verdict in election delay case

Federal cabinet rejects top court’s verdict in election delay case
Legal wizards weigh in on SC's 'historic ruling' on PTI’s plea

Legal wizards weigh in on SC's 'historic ruling' on PTI’s plea
SC closes case that prompted Justice Isa to suspend 'suo motu' hearings

SC closes case that prompted Justice Isa to suspend 'suo motu' hearings
WATCH: Imran Khan walks to ATC behind human, bulletproof shields video

WATCH: Imran Khan walks to ATC behind human, bulletproof shields
'Doctrine of necessity buried by SC': PTI cherishes favourable decision

'Doctrine of necessity buried by SC': PTI cherishes favourable decision
Fahd Husain resigns as SAPM

Fahd Husain resigns as SAPM
Lahore ATC grants relief to Imran Khan in three cases

Lahore ATC grants relief to Imran Khan in three cases
Three mild earthquakes hit Arabian Sea

Three mild earthquakes hit Arabian Sea
PPP veteran Aitzaz Ahsan backs CJP Bandial amid govt's criticism

PPP veteran Aitzaz Ahsan backs CJP Bandial amid govt's criticism
'Brand new social contract' needed to vest power in political institutions: Imran Khan

'Brand new social contract' needed to vest power in political institutions: Imran Khan