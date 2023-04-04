Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent

Tom Cruise made a rare appearance in Kent, England, as he continues to film the much-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, dropped jaws as he was seen donning his signature aviator sunglasses while flying his helicopter to the M: I 8 set on Tuesday.

Cruise, who has had his pilot's license since 1994 and owns several aircrafts, was clicked as he landed onto a Medway Council gardens.

The Edge of Tomorrow star was joined by producer and director Christopher McQuarrie, who was seen seated beside him in the chopper.

Cruise was clicked in the pilot seat of his Airbus Helicopter H130 as he landed with the crew at The Historic Chatham Dockyard in Kent.

The Oscar-nominated producer donned a navy jumper and carried a black backpack over his shoulder upon his arrival.

Cruise’s latest appearance came just weeks after the makers unveiled the poster of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One poster and left fans awestruck.

The poster features Cruise flying in the sky along with a motorcycle as he performed one of the most dangerous stunts in history.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to release on July 14, 2023.