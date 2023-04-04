Pak vs NZ: People spreading 'fake fears' about Babar Azam's captaincy 'out of job'

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. — AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Tuesday rubbished speculations surrounding national side skipper Babar Azam losing his captaincy in the near future.

Sethi, in a tweet after the cricket board announced the squads for the one-day international (ODI) and T20 international (T20I) home series against New Zealand, said that Babar met him before the team announcement.

"Babar Azam came to see me today. I told him he will lead the ODI and T20I national team against New Zealand. And then PCB announced the squads. So all those who were spreading fake fears are out of jobs today," he wrote.

National team's regular skipper Babar returned to his captaincy role alongside senior cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf. They were given rest during the Afghanistan T20I series.

Shaheen is returning to international cricket after four months. He had missed five Tests and three ODIs against England and New Zealand post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 due to knee rehabilitation.

Young Saim Ayub and Zaman Khan have retained their positions in the T20I squad. However, young Ihsanullah has got a maiden ODI team call-up alongside his retention in the T20I squad.

T20I and ODI squads

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.

Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir