Over 100,000 students in Pakistan prepare to sit for Cambridge exams after Eid

Cambridge students from across Pakistan are gearing up to sit for the upcoming June 2023 exam series, set to begin later in April, a statement from the body said Tuesday.

The June exam series is Cambridge International’s largest exam series every year, with hundreds of thousands of candidates sitting for their school exams around the world.

In Pakistan, this meticulous preparation results in a series which will see candidates sitting for their Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level and Cambridge International AS & A Level exams in about 100 designated examination venues across the country, the statement mentioned.

With over 330,000 subject entries, more than 100,000 candidates in Pakistan will be sitting for exams in over 100 subjects in Cambridge O Level, IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications.

The first exam for candidates in Pakistan will be held on April 25, while the exam series will end on June 9.

Cambridge International works closely with schools and its associates like British Council to ensure that candidates are able to prepare and sit for their examinations in a safe and secure environment.

Strict regulations ensure that the quality, integrity and high standards of examinations are upheld, and students around the world are treated equally and fairly.

"This results in Cambridge qualifications being recognised and valued by leading universities and employers around the world," the statement said.

Despite the challenges that students have faced in recent years, including the pandemic and socio-economic uncertainty in the country, Cambridge International remains "committed to ensuring that students can progress with their education".

"We devised effective ways of conducting examinations during the pandemic and offered students, parents and schools, guidance and support."

"Cambridge International is proud to play a role in the academic journeys of students across Pakistan and wishes all candidates the very best for the upcoming exams."