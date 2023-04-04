Foreign doctors to treat 'Noor Jahan' from tomorrow

The elephant Noor Jehan can be seen with swollen legs and knees and inflammation in her body at the Karachi Zoo. — Geo News/File

Noor Jahan is suffering from joint pain.

Animals can get this kind of disease and it is a normal thing, says doctor.

No effort will be spared in treatment of animals, says Karachi administrator.

KARACHI: In order to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to ailing elephant — Noor Jahan — at Karachi Zoo, a seven-member team, comprising international experts, have reached the metropolis on Tuesday.

Noor Jahan is suffering from joint pain and facing difficulty in walking.

The team of veterinary doctors and animal experts hailing from Egypt, Bulgaria, Germany and Austria held a detailed meeting with Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman and the management of Karachi Zoo regarding the treatment of the elephant today.

Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi, zoo veterinarian Dr Aamir Ismail, Abida Raees, director of Pakistan Animal Welfare Society Mahira Umar and other officers were also present in the meeting.

These experts belong to the animal welfare organisation Four Paws. This organisation has a global reputation for the care and treatment of animals around the world.

The Administrator Karachi said that all arrangements are complete for treatment, medicines, X-ray, crane and special lighting in the elephant enclosure.

He thanked the team of experts for coming to Pakistan on the invitation of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the treatment of Noor Jahan.

He said no effort will be spared in the care and treatment of the animals present in Karachi Zoo.

Dr Amir Al-Khalili, the head of the team expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements and said that on Wednesday, he will start the regular treatment of elephant Noor Jahan and if a minor operation is required, that will also be done.

He said that according to the initial report, the elephant is suffering from joint pain due to which one of its legs is affected and facing difficulty in walking.

He said that animals can get this kind of disease and it is a normal thing.

The delegation also reviewed the arrangements made in relation to the treatment in the elephant enclosure and the medicines, injections and other facilities ordered for the treatment.

Earlier, the Administrator Karachi thanked the members of the Four Paws and appreciated their services at the global level and welcomed them to the Zoo.