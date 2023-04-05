 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez songs: 'best artist in the world'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez songs: best artist in the world
Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez songs: 'best artist in the world'

Ben Affleck gushed over wife Jennifer Lopez's songs, as he praised the singer during the promotion of his film Air.

Affleck, who is currently in promotional mode with Matt Damon for the movie Air, based on the courtship of Michael Jordan by Nike which premieres in cinemas on April 5, was seen accompanied by his wife Lopez at the premiere and in the interviews.

During an interview for a podcast, the Hypnotic actor was asked about the two songs that JLo has dedicated to him.

Affleck used the opportunity to express his feelings towards his partner and acknowledged the admiration he has for the Bronx diva.

"The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest artist in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez," replied Affleck.

The songs are Dear Ben, which was written by the Puerto Rican-born New York star for her album This is me...Then, while the other is called Dear Ben part II, which will be part of the new album This is me...Now.

The songs Affleck considers to be inspired by two stages of their relationship, the one they had before and the present one, and he dismisses that they are dedicated to him as a person.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner slams unhealthy weight-loss ads in public places

Sophie Turner slams unhealthy weight-loss ads in public places
Brooke Shields asks Tom Cruise to 'get her back' on coconut gift cake list

Brooke Shields asks Tom Cruise to 'get her back' on coconut gift cake list
Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts
Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval

Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval

Dua Lipa's fans react to her 'Mermaid' role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Dua Lipa's fans react to her 'Mermaid' role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
King Charles coronation: Harry, Meghan likely to confirm attendance after Biden's call?

King Charles coronation: Harry, Meghan likely to confirm attendance after Biden's call?
In telephonic conversation, Biden tells King Charles he won't be attending his coronation

In telephonic conversation, Biden tells King Charles he won't be attending his coronation

Prince Harry was 'startled' how 'unstartled' Queen was at Golden Jubilee video

Prince Harry was 'startled' how 'unstartled' Queen was at Golden Jubilee
Prince Harry admits Britain was 'intoxicated' at Queen Golden Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry admits Britain was 'intoxicated' at Queen Golden Jubilee celebrations
Prince Harry felt 'shaking' déjà vu as he attended Queen Mother funeral video

Prince Harry felt 'shaking' déjà vu as he attended Queen Mother funeral