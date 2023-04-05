 
Pak vs NZ: Who will be Pakistan's bowling coach?

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Pakistans players celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealands Finn Allen (not pictured) during the third and final ODI cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13, 2023. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: Former cricketer Umar Gul is likely to continue to serve as the bowling coach for the T20 and ODI home series against New Zealand starting with the opening T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 14, The News reported.

A well-placed source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told the publication that Gul, in all likelihood, would continue to be the bowling coach for the second successive series. 

It should be noted that he has already performed his duties as bowling coach during the series against Afghanistan.

“Gul has been conveyed to get ready to continue as a bowling coach for the series against New Zealand," the source said.

It was learnt that the  South African Morne Morkel — who was picked by Mickey Arthur and is part of the panel that he had selected for the national team — has already committed to the Lucknow Super Giants and would not be in a position to join the Pakistan team for the series. 

Meanwhile, the PCB on Tuesday confirmed that the Pindi Stadium will be hosting four international matches (two T20Is and as many ODIs) during the forthcoming series against New Zealand.

Rawalpindi, along with two T20Is and the first ODI, will also host the second ODI against New Zealand. The two ODIs will be played on April 27 and 29 instead of April 26 and 30, respectively. 

Karachi, originally scheduled to hold four ODIs, will stage the last three ODIs.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I schedule:

  • Apr 14 — 1st T20I, Lahore
  • Apr 15 — 2nd T20I, Lahore
  • Apr 17 — 3rd T20I, Lahore
  • Apr 20 — 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 24 — 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI schedule:

  • Apr 26 — 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 30 — 2nd ODI, Karachi
  • May 3 — 3rd ODI, Karachi
  • May 5 — 4th ODI, Karachi
  • May 7 — 5th ODI, Karachi

