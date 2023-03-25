 
sports
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Pakistan coach opens up after team's loss to Afghanistan

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Pakistans bowling coach Umar Gul speaks during an interview in Sharjah, UAE, on March 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PCB
Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul speaks during an interview in Sharjah, UAE, on March 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PCB

Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul is satisfied with his team's bowling performance during the first T20I against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Friday.

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by six wickets to register their first victory against the neighbours in international cricket.

Pakistan's young batting line collapsed as they managed to score just 92-9 in 20 overs. Pakistani bowlers resisted a bit as they took quick wickets to create pressure on Afghanistan. However, they completed the chase in 17.5 overs.

"There was a positive for us today. Our bowlers did really well while defending a low total. I am satisfied with our bowlers' performance. They bowled on good lines and lengths as per the plan given to them," the bowling coach said during a post-match press conference.

Ihsanullah bagged two wickets while Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah shared a wicket apiece.

Umar thinks young players will learn from this experience. "It was the first match for youngsters. They definitely learnt from it. Conditions here were different from Pakistan where these players performed in PSL 8. I hope they will learn from their mistakes and come back strong in the next games," he concluded.

Afghanistan secured a historic win over Pakistan. Chasing a target of only 93 runs, Afghanistan reached home in 17.5 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who finished the match with a six, scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 38 with the help of three fours and a maximum.

Najibullah Zadran remained not out on 17 runs in 23 balls.

Zadran and Nabi added 53 unbeaten runs in 49 balls for the fifth wicket to get their side over the line. 

More From Sports:

Afghan captain Rashid Khan 'happy for win' against Pakistan

Afghan captain Rashid Khan 'happy for win' against Pakistan
Sania Mirza shares her 'amazing, fulfilling' Umrah experience

Sania Mirza shares her 'amazing, fulfilling' Umrah experience

Ons Jabeur stunned by Gracheva in shocking Miami Open elimination

Ons Jabeur stunned by Gracheva in shocking Miami Open elimination
Pakistan's T20 woes continue as Nabi-inspired Afghanistan triumph in series opener

Pakistan's T20 woes continue as Nabi-inspired Afghanistan triumph in series opener
Salman Butt brings exciting cricket action to Lahore this Ramadan

Salman Butt brings exciting cricket action to Lahore this Ramadan
Pakistan set meagre 93-run target against Afghanistan in first T2OI

Pakistan set meagre 93-run target against Afghanistan in first T2OI
Women’s emerging cricketers camp to kick off in Multan tomorrow

Women’s emerging cricketers camp to kick off in Multan tomorrow
Man City's Robertson becomes third generation of family to play for Australia

Man City's Robertson becomes third generation of family to play for Australia
Four debutants to represent Pakistan in first Afghanistan T20I

Four debutants to represent Pakistan in first Afghanistan T20I
Golf: Big-driving McIlroy, Scheffler, Rahm win at WGC Match Play

Golf: Big-driving McIlroy, Scheffler, Rahm win at WGC Match Play
PCB suggests 'hybrid model' for Asia Cup to ensure India's participation

PCB suggests 'hybrid model' for Asia Cup to ensure India's participation
Tennis politics overshadows Miami Open match as Kostyuk snubs Russian opponent

Tennis politics overshadows Miami Open match as Kostyuk snubs Russian opponent