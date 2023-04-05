Punjab election case: Nawaz Sharif asks parliament to file reference against SC judges

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif speaks to journalists in London, on April 4, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/PML-N

PML-N supremo blasts CJP-led bench.

Alleges ex-judges conspired against him.

Asks nation to stand up to save the country.

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has urged the parliament to assert itself and file a reference of misconduct against Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar following the recent Punjab polls verdict which he claims has "virtually incapacitated" the legislature and made it "redundant."

Speaking to reporters after the SC ruling, Nawaz argued that the survival of the country depends on the strength of its democratic institutions, and criticised the ongoing “drama” of ousting elected governments.

The former prime minister alleged that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and General (retd) Faiz Hamid had conspired with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Supreme Court judges – including Saqib Nisar, Azmat Saeed Sheikh, Justice Ahsan, Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Bandial — to oust him from power in 2017 for not taking a salary from his son.

He said that it was due to the unfair decisions made by the judiciary that Pakistan was in a mess today.

Calling the verdict a reflection of a “one-man show” in the judiciary, Nawaz argued that one individual should not be allowed to hold multiple functions, such as the prime minister, defence minister, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and above all, parliament.

According to him, the verdict was aimed at benefiting one pampered person while incapacitating the state. He argued that allowing one individual to hold multiple functions is detrimental to democracy and ultimately benefits only a select few.

“This is a pity,” Nawaz said, adding: “This is the result of over 70 years of mismanagement and corruption in our political system. It is time for us to re-evaluate the way we run our country.”

He alleged that the one-man verdict did not represent a fair decision and is like a charge sheet against the bench.

“It is a symptom of the larger problem plaguing our political system,” he stated.

“For over 70 years, we have witnessed mismanagement and corruption that has eroded the trust of the people in their government. Punjab was earlier handed over to the PTI chief by declaring the MPAs disqualified and denying them the right to vote in the chief minister election.”

The PML-N supremo urged the nation to wake up as these people will destroy the country, asking the people to take a stand against such persons to check their nefarious designs.

He highlighted the “doctrine of necessity” which had been invoked numerous times in Pakistan’s history and argued it has only been applied to elected governments, while dictators have enjoyed immunity from prosecution.

The former premier said that these double standards have weakened Pakistan’s democratic institutions.

He expressed confusion over the rejection of the demand to constitute a full court, saying that he believed there may have been ulterior motives behind the decision. He believed that the decision against him was incorrect and should have been reviewed by a constituted bench.

“What was the hurdle behind forming a full-court bench,” the PML-N supremo asked.

According to him, the real victims of his ouster were the people of Pakistan, as these individuals were pushing the country into chaos.

He praised the judges who were on the right path, stating that they were waging a “jihad” for the betterment of the country.

Nawaz said that a man is known by the company he keeps. He alleged that the CJP was protecting the corruption of Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi about whom audios have been leaked.

Nawaz said that he did not understand how governments and parliaments would work in the country when prime ministers like him and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were thrown out.