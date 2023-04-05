 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Sushmita Sen resumes her 'fitness regime' with ex-BF Rohman Shawl, fans react

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl broke up in 2021
Thirty-six days after undergoing a heart surgery, actress Sushmita Sen has resumed her fitness regime with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Mein Hoon Na actress shared a video of her doing work out with Rohman and daughter Alisah Shona. While posting the video, she thanked daughter and former boyfriend for helping her getting back in the zone post heart attack.

Sen wrote: “Will is the only way' #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl. I love you guys.”

The post has left fans to wonder if the duo is dating each other again. One of them wrote: “This filled my heart!! So cte to see @sushmitasen47 and @rohmanshawl together.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “Oh you guys are back..It really did put a smile on my face..u bith are just so lovely together.. just stay this way…it suits u both. Much love..”

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were the most admired celebrity couple of B-town. The duo parted ways in December 2021, reports Indiatoday.

