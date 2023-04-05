 
Local commander among eight terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP
  • Sepoy Hamid Rasool, 31, embraces martyrdom.
  • Four personnel, including two officers, injured.
  • "Security forces determined to eliminate terrorism."

Eight terrorists, including a local commander, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan's Shin Warsak area, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

The development comes as security forces have ramped up operations against militants across the country after an uptick in terror activities recently.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists — including commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh — were gunned down in an intense fire exchange during the operation.

But during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool, 31, a resident of Rawalpindi, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. Moreover, four personnel, including two officers got injured, the ISPR said.

Sepoy Hamid Rasool, 31, a resident of Rawalpindi, embraced martyrdom during an operation in South Waziristan, on April 5, 2023. — ISPR
The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement mentioned.

