Johnny Lever recalls painful memories of his childhood

Johnny Lever opens up about his childhood memories

Johnny Lever in a recent interview speaks briefly of his childhood struggles. He recalls how he had to drop out from school due to family problems and how it has fueled his anger.

In an interview with Mashable India, he said, “My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone."

He further added, “Even the teachers. My class teacher, Damyanti teacher, was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school,”