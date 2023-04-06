Riley Keough calls playing Daisy Jones role ‘very spiritual’ and ‘magical’

Riley Keough as received high praise for her portrayal of the titular character in Daisy Jones & the Six, which is a Fleetwood Mac–inspired show adapted from the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid of the same name.

In an interview for Who What Wear, Keough she sat down with co-star Nabiyah Be, who plays Daisy’s BFF and disco queen Simone Jackson, for the outlet’s April cover story to talk about finding her voice.

The Devil All the Time actress, 33, was asked about the “cosmic feeling” she had about this role, which she had mentioned it on their show’s panel days ago.

“I think a lot of artists feel this way, but when a role comes to you, there’s something very spiritual and magical about it, and it feels like … everything’s coming at a certain time,” she said.

“And it’s the exact right time for that thing, or there’s a part of me that I’m feeling like I want to explore, and then I’ll get a role that matches that somehow. I've done a lot of very intense, dark independent films, and I was really feeling like I wanted to do something that was fun and big and entertaining and not super dark,” she explained.

When asked how she learned of this role, Keough said, “I heard about it through my agent, Ali Trustman.”

She told her co-star. “I didn’t know what it was about, but I liked the title so much that I just had this feeling I was going to do it. I was like, ‘I want to do it,’ and she was like, ‘You don't even know what it is.’ And then she was like, ‘Okay, I think it’s based off of a band in the ’70s. And I was like, ‘I want to do it—get me all the info,’ which I don't typically do.”

She said that she would usually need a script and meet the director before but for this one she said there was “something about it that just felt like I knew that I was going to be cast. So, it was very weird.”

The actress previously revealed that she start shooting for the show during a tough time. “I had just lost my brother, and I went right back to work,” she told the Vanity Fair in March. “So, it was really a lot, emotionally.”

However, the actress credited the support of her cast. “[The show] came to me for a reason in that moment. The joy of our friendships and of getting to go to work every day and play songs was super necessary for me in my life at that time,” she said at the time.