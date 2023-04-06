Provide security to Imran Khan as per law: IHC CJ Aamer Farooq

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP

PTI moves court for Imran Khan's security after Rana Sanaullah's "threatening" remarks

IHC directs authorities to present rules and laws give security to a former prime minister.

Justice Farooq says govt must review security in light of threat alert.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday directed the government to provide security to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as per the law.



The directive came during the hearing of a plea seeking security for the PTI chief after the "threatening" remarks by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC CJ Farooq inquired about the laws for the security of a former premier.

At this, additional attorney general (AAG) said that Section 17 is about the security of a prime minister.

At this, the IHC top judge asked had the security been provided to Imran Khan yet.

Responding to the query, the AAG said that Khan had been given a bulletproof vehicle.

He, however, added that the provision of security was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Ministry of Interior informed the court that security was being provided but the notification had yet to be issued for its approval.

"The federal government looks after the issue of security as far as Islamabad is concerned, while the Punjab inspector general will look into the matter for Punjab," the official stated.

He said that "foolproof" security had been given to the PTI chief until he was in Islamabad.

"Leave the fool or April fool, what is the situation now," Justice Farooq asked.

At this, the representative of the interior ministry said that security has been provided to Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI's lawyer Salman Safdar referred to the Wazirabad incident when an attempt to assassinate the former premier had been made.

At this point, IHC CJ Farooq directed the authorities to provide Khan with security as written in the law.

He ordered them to present the rules and laws regarding the provision of security to a former prime minister.

The justice also observed that the government must have to review the security in light of the threat alert.

"Everyone should get their legal rights. The former prime minister should get the security according to his status," Justice Farooq remarked while directing the authorities to submit the laws.

He directed them to inform the court the extent of security a former premier is entitled to.

An order will be issued after the submission of rules, Justice Farooq added.