pakistan
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
WATCH: Imran Khan walks to ATC behind human, bulletproof shields

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Former premier Imran Khan Tuesday appeared before an anti-terror court in Lahore to seek an extension in bail in three of the scores of cases registered against him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, who was attacked last year in Wazirabad during a political rally, faces threats to his life and travels under high security.

As Khan arrived for the hearing and walked into the courtroom under tight security.

Security men held up bulletproof shields around him for protection, while he wore a makeshift bulletproof helmet that looked like the black hood pulled over the head of a death row prisoner before hanging. 

In the video, an aide can be seen guiding Imran Khan towards the court as it was hard to see through the slit in the bulletproof helmet. 

It is important to note that the former PM was granted relief in the terror cases as the court extended his bail till April 13.

