Salman Khan shares his point of view on why 'Hindi films are not working'

Thursday Apr 06, 2023
Nowadays, there has been an ongoing debate on why Hindi films are failing to perform well at the box office; actor Salman Khan has shared his point of view over the same.
According to Salman, wrong films are the reason why Hindi films are not working.
Khan, at a press conference stated, as quoted by Indiatoday: "I have been saying this for a long that our Hindi films are not working. Galat picture banaoge to kaise chalegi? Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations."
Towards the end, he jokingly said: “I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chaiye. People shouldn’t question what kind of a film have I made. It (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it.”
Salman Khan’s upcoming commercial entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan carries a mixture of comedy, romance, action and drama. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also feature Pooja Hedge, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gilla and Venkatesh.