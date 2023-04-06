 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Web Desk

Malaika Arora ready to become Arjun Kapoor's wife

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Malaika Arora ready to become Arjun Kapoor's wife

Malaika Arora opened up about taking things to the next level with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor.

During an interview with Brides Today, the Dabangg actor asked about marrying for the second time, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that's far from true."

"I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...All of it. I can't answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one's life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," Arora added.

The fashion diva also gushed over her asked about her relationship with her boyfriend, adding she feels lucky to have found "true love."

"He is my person, I feel lucky to have found true love. I might have had wrong notions about love all my life, but when I met him, I connected with him and just fell in love. I now know what love is about...To love someone so purely is truly fascinating," the actor added.

