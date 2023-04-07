Faisal Subzwari reveals MQM-P was forced to rejoin Imran Khan govt

Subzwari says political worker shouldn't be implicated in false cases.

He claims PTI enjoying leverage that no political party has ever had.

MQM leaders were booked in 27 terrorism cases for listening to an incendiary speech, laments senator.

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Faisal Subzwari on Thursday revealed that his party was intimidated to rejoin the cabinet of the then prime minister Imran Khan in March 2020.

Speaking on the Geo News programme Capital Talk, the federal minister said he was an MQM worker whose three generations were arrested, and even extrajudicial murders were committed in his home.

Subzwari revealed how his party was forced to take a U-turn and rejoin the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cabinet despite reservations and unfulfilled promises

He said that in December 2019, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resigned in protest from the cabinet of Khan after which negotiations continued between the PTI and the MQM-P till the following March when the MQM-P suddenly got an order to rejoin the cabinet.

Subzwari, without sharing who directed them to do so, said the party told those who had given the order that it could not rejoin the cabinet before its demands were met.

He added that as the MQM-P refused to comply with the order, its seven workers were detained and tortured, which forced the party to rejoin Khan's cabinet.

The senator said he had told Khan in front of many others that he was sitting with him out of compulsion.

The federal minister was of the view that no political worker should be implicated in false cases. He further added that no other political party had enjoyed that leverage in the past, which the PTI was enjoying right now.

He said when Shehbaz Gill tried to instigate mutiny in the army on a television channel, he remarked that Gill should be thankful that he belonged to Faisalabad, not Karachi.

The senator recalled that the MQM leaders were booked in 27 terrorism cases in a single day over listening to an incendiary speech.

Subzwari maintained that many of those, who were booked in those cases, were even not in Pakistan when the incident occurred.