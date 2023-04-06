Police take PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur into custody in DI Khan

Police take Ali Amin Gandapur into custody in Dera Ismail Khan on March 6, 2023. — Twitter/@Jhagra

Gandapur says unaware of FIRs registered against him.

PTI's senior leadership slams "fascist" govt for arrest.

PTI leader arrested in case related to threatening audio.

In a fresh development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was taken into custody by the police in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday in a case relating to an audio tape of him purportedly threatening authorities and the police against the possible arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan.



In the audio, the PTI leader had reportedly threatened to siege Islamabad if the former prime minister is arrested.

Gandapur — who had been refusing to surrender — was arrested by the police at the gate of the Dera Ismail Khan bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).



Gandapur, in conversation with journalists outside the courtroom, said: "I don’t know anything about FIRs [first information reports]. They are saying that the FIRs are registered against me and my arrest is required."



The former federal minister further said several cases were lodged against him and he did "not have an ounce of confidence" in the authorities.

Ahead of the arrest, Khan said the "law of the jungle" prevails in the country as he slammed the coalition government in the centre.

"Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak[istan]. PDM & handlers have a one point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers & leadership," the deposed prime minister said.

"It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah," said the deposed premier who was removed from power through a parliamentary vote in April last year.

Khan also shared a video in which Gandapur's lawyer can be heard saying that the district police officer (DPO) told the sessions judge that they had to arrest the PTI leader "no matter what the cost".



He said that the judge informed the police officer that Gandapur had secured bail, however, the DPO told the judge that he was ready to face contempt of court.



The 'threatening' audio

Geo News' Hamid Mir played an audio message — during his show — of the PTI leader on his show, in which he could be heard threatening the government against arresting his party's chairman, Imran Khan.



The date of the audio statement could not be verified.

"My first message is for the PDM government: We will lay siege to Islamabad through the people's power," the former federal minister can be heard saying in the audio statement.

"My second message is to police: if the police, in support of this government, creates hurdles in our path, then we will not deal with them like police, but like PDM workers," he added.

The ex-parliamentarian advised the police to steer clear "of the political battle" and let the people decide the fate of the country. He also told the masses to reach Islamabad as the ongoing "war is a decisive one".

PTI leadership condemns arrest

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's former chief minister Mahmood Khan condemned Gandapur's arrest and said that the "imported government" has "set records of fascism".

The ex-CM said the nation stands with his party for "real democracy and freedom" and that in the end, PTI would emerge victorious.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shahzad Waseem, in a tweet, said the "unconstitutional government" has set "records of breaking the law".



"Ali Amin Gandapur's arrest despite bail is fascism. The law of the jungle is prevailing in the country," the senator added.

National Assembly's former deputy speaker Qasim Suri termed Gandapur's arrest a "despicable act" and claimed that he had secured bail in "all cases".



"Every soldier of the captain [Imran] is standing firm against the fascist government."

KP's former health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said: "People of Pakistan are with you, Ali. We are all with you".



In his statement, PTI KP Information Secretary Shaukat Yousafzai condemned Gandapur's arrest and said that the government was adopting all "tactics" to evade elections.



Meanwhile, during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Executive Committee Chairman Hasan Raza Pasha and others condemned Gandapur’s arrest under the sedition law as the court had already invalidated Section 124-A of the PPC.

