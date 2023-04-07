 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles follows centuries old royal tradition

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

King Charles follows centuries old royal tradition
King Charles follows centuries old royal tradition

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster, where the monarch distributed the Maundy Money.

On arrival at York Minster, they were met at the Great West Doors by the Dean of York, The Very Reverend Dominic Barrington and The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York.

After being presented with the traditional Nosegay, a small flower bouquet, the King and the Queen Consort processed up the Nave for the Service.

During the service, King Charles presented 74 men and 74 women (signifying the age of the Monarch) with the Maundy Money to thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

Recipients are selected from Church of England dioceses across the country, and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK.

The service dates back to 600AD and these special coins have kept much the same form since 1670. The first recorded Royal Distribution was at Knaresborough, North Yorkshire by King John in 1210.

The King presented each recipient with two purses: one red and one white. The white purse contains a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins equivalent in value to the age of the Monarch (this year is 74p).

In each pouch, there will be seven individual sets of coins, each amounting to 10p (made up of a 1p, 2p, 3p and 4p). There will then be an additional 4p to bring the total to seventy-four.

The Red Purse contains a £5 and a fifty pence commemorative coins. The year the £5 coin will celebrate His Majesty’s forthcoming seventy-fifth birthday and the fifty pence coin will commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Windrush Generations.

Following the Service, they took part in a formal photograph with the Royal Maundy party.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner pals hopeful she will reunite with Travis Scott: ‘Love is still there’ video

Kylie Jenner pals hopeful she will reunite with Travis Scott: ‘Love is still there’
Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett recalls working with late Princess Diana video

Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett recalls working with late Princess Diana

Brad Pitt kind gesture towards 105-year-old man wins hearts: ‘Man with a great heart’

Brad Pitt kind gesture towards 105-year-old man wins hearts: ‘Man with a great heart’
Machine Gun Kelly ‘going out of his way’ to make Megan Fox ‘happy’ after fight video

Machine Gun Kelly ‘going out of his way’ to make Megan Fox ‘happy’ after fight
Bella Hadid condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Bella Hadid condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose
Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows

Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie