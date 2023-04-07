 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Both Disney and Demi have yet to speak out about why she wasn’t included in the post
Fans are angry after Demi Lovato is left out of a 40th-anniversary post from Disney. Demi was a child star and rose to prominence primarily through the channel.

The singer recently spoke to Alex on the podcast Call Her Daddy where she discussed the mistreatment that took place of the young stars at Disney. "I would even go so far as to say that there was a brainwashing element to it," she added.

She further confirmed that the older man who sexually assaulted her as a young girl was an employee at Disney. Many fans think that Demi coming out with the story is a major reason why Disney chose to leave her out despite including other stars from her time like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers.

Both Disney and Demi have yet to speak out about why she wasn’t included in the 40th-anniversary post.

